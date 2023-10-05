To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

EDA's AIDED project showcases autonomous UGV and UAS collaboration

5th October 2023 - 14:59 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

AIDED showcased advancements in AI algorithms, emphasising their potential use in mission planning and other areas. (Photo: EDA)

The European Defence Agency's AIDED project concluded with a demonstration of AI-enabled coordination between aerial and ground uncrewed systems for the detection of explosives.

The AIDED project, funded with €1.55 million ($1.6 million) through the Preparatory Action on Defence Research (PADR), achieved a Technology Readiness Level of three-to-four during its final demonstration in Belgium last month.

The project, overseen by the European Defence Agency (EDA) and managed by a consortium led by Belgium's Space Applications Services, featured an AI-powered 'detect and avoid' system to prevent collisions between UGVs and UAVs.

Using a combination of sensors, including the EM metal detector, Ground Penetrating Radar, Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy and specialised identification sensors, the autonomous systems demonstrated their capability to detect mock-ups of explosives and improvised explosive devices in both rural and urban settings.

Related Articles

DSEI: Milrem displays new versions of THeMIS and reveals plans for larger UGV

DSEI 2023: SpearUAV rolls out drone launcher system for submarines

Australia reverses decision on Schiebel Camcopters for naval UAVs

Neural networks were trained for each type of sensor signal processing and played a crucial role in enhancing the accuracy of the detection process.

The project showcased advancements in AI algorithms, emphasising their potential use in mission planning, self-navigation, teamwork and autonomous explosive device detection with minimal human intervention.

As the AIDED project concluded, the EDA announced the selection of its follow-up initiative, AIDEDex, from the European Defence Fund 2022 call.

This 48-month project aims to further refine uncrewed ground and aerial systems for hidden threat detection, signalling a continued commitment to advancing autonomous capabilities in defence technology across EU member states.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us