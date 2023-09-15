DSEI: Milrem displays new versions of THeMIS and reveals plans for larger UGV
The TheMIS UGV has also been sold to Australia, Estonia, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UK, the USA and other countries in a range of variants. Company chief sales officer Patrick Shepherd said these customers have also helped further development of the platform.
At DSEI the company was showing the two latest iterations of the system, THeMIS Combat and THeMIS Observe.
Observe was described by Shepherd as a proof of concept but in service and the company’s home country of Estonia is ‘looking at something similar with different systems'.
‘We are showing it at DSEI with mock camouflage but using something like Saab Barracuda’s camouflage [or Sequrest mobile multi-camouflage] would be possible and provide radar absorption and protection.’
The agility of the system with mast-mounted optronics, for example Hevi Optronics Hevitracks, and radar, for example Thales' Squire, as well as a shot detector such as the Metravib Defence Pearl means personnel can remain remote from any EW or kinetic attack.
TheMIS could benefit from advanced camouflage systems such as Saab's Barracuda. (Photo: author)
The THeMIS Combat is designed to operate with a loitering munition and one system proposed is the Hunter 2-S which carries a 2kg payload, has a cruising altitude of 500m, a maximum speed of 2m/s and a flight time of 45min with a communication range of 50km.
The Combat system has been purchased by the Netherlands in a different configuration under a special waiver from the EU which is required for an armed UGV.
‘As Ukrainian forces go through combat they are learning and feeding it back and we are putting that into the system,’ Shepherd said.
‘We are in the process, the early design phase, for a new variant which will be larger and this will require design changes for that reason and this likely to be ready in 2025.’
