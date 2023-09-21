Australia reverses decision on Schiebel Camcopters for naval UAVs
The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has cancelled its acquisition of Camcopter S-100 shipborne UAVs from Schiebel, which formed Project Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1.
In typical fashion, the Department of Defence, which is increasingly paranoid about media engagement, has been tightlipped about the reversal.
It only enigmatically said: ‘Sea 129 Phase 5 has not been discontinued. Defence is examining options for the future of Sea 129 Phase 5 as part of its holistic response to the [Defence Strategic Review].’
However, Shephard understands that partners Raytheon Australia and Schiebel were issued a cancellation notice around mid-June.
Neil Hunter, Global
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Austria to replace C-130 Hercules with C-390
Austria plans to replace its retiring C-130 Hercules fleet with Embraer's C-390 military transport aircraft, Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner said on 20 September.
-
Four more US Air National Guard wings to receive C-130J Super Hercules
The USAF has selected four Air National Guard Airlift wings as the preferred locations to receive C-130J Super Hercules to replace the ageing C-130Hs.
-
India receives first C295 transport aircraft from Airbus
India has received its first C295 transporter, and efforts at home continue for AEW, special mission and tanker platforms to be converted from pre-owned airliners.
-
Spain boosts air power with 25 new Eurofighter jets under Halcon II programme
The latest batch of Typhoon jets includes upgrades such as a redesigned cockpit, a new radar for extended-range threat detection and integration of Meteor missiles that will equip the Spanish Air Force with beyond-visual-range air combat capabilities.