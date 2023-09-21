To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia reverses decision on Schiebel Camcopters for naval UAVs

21st September 2023 - 02:14 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Schiebel’s S-100 Camcopter had been selected for Project Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1, but the government has reversed the decision. (Photo: ADF)

It turns out that Australia has made absolutely no progress in obtaining shipborne UAVs in the past 18 months or so.

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has cancelled its acquisition of Camcopter S-100 shipborne UAVs from Schiebel, which formed Project Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1.

In typical fashion, the Department of Defence, which is increasingly paranoid about media engagement, has been tightlipped about the reversal.

It only enigmatically said: ‘Sea 129 Phase 5 has not been discontinued. Defence is examining options for the future of Sea 129 Phase 5 as part of its holistic response to the [Defence Strategic Review].’

However, Shephard understands that partners Raytheon Australia and Schiebel were issued a cancellation notice around mid-June.

