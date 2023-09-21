Australia reverses decision on Schiebel Camcopters for naval UAVs

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has cancelled its acquisition of Camcopter S-100 shipborne UAVs from Schiebel, which formed Project Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1.

In typical fashion, the Department of Defence, which is increasingly paranoid about media engagement, has been tightlipped about the reversal.

It only enigmatically said: ‘Sea 129 Phase 5 has not been discontinued. Defence is examining options for the future of Sea 129 Phase 5 as part of its holistic response to the [Defence Strategic Review].’

However, Shephard understands that partners Raytheon Australia and Schiebel were issued a cancellation notice around mid-June.

Neil Hunter, Global