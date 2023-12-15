Thales’ personal EW system Storm 2 set for 2025 launch

Thales plans to take its Storm 2 personal EW system to market before the end of 2025 having demonstrated its ability to disrupt and interrupt military and commercial systems, including Wi-Fi, and experiencing a pull from customers for the system.

Storm 2 draws upon Thales’ Storm H system but is more powerful and lighter over a greater frequency range, according to the company. The system remains focused on Cyber and Electro Magnetic Activities (CEMA) or Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO), as well as deception and interference.

The system is described as being at Technology Readiness Level 7 (TRL7) and was put through its