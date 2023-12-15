To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Thales’ personal EW system Storm 2 set for 2025 launch

15th December 2023 - 10:39 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Storm 2 is a soldier-borne EW system with a range of applications. (Photo: Thales)

Information on Storm 2 was first revealed by Shephard in May last year when the primary focus of the system was counter-IED. The concepts of operation for the system have since changed .

Thales plans to take its Storm 2 personal EW system to market before the end of 2025 having demonstrated its ability to disrupt and interrupt military and commercial systems, including Wi-Fi, and experiencing a pull from customers for the system.

Storm 2 draws upon Thales’ Storm H system but is more powerful and lighter over a greater frequency range, according to the company. The system remains focused on Cyber and Electro Magnetic Activities (CEMA) or Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO), as well as deception and interference.

The system is described as being at Technology Readiness Level 7 (TRL7) and was put through its

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us