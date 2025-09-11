DSEI 2025: Cambridge Aerospace Skyhammer and Starhammer interceptors make debut

UK defence technology firm Cambridge Aerospace has unveiled two interceptor missiles, Skyhammer and Starhammer, at DSEI which are aimed at addressing the growing market need for hard-kill air defence solutions for missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to Cambridge Aerospace, Skyhammer – which has been in testing since early 2025 – has a range of up to 30km and a speed of up to 700kmh (Mach 0.7), while Starhammer is a high-speed subsonic interceptor with a range of up to 10km, targeted at intercepting aerial threats. Both platforms are surface-launched via a tube.

Speaking to Shephard about the details on both interceptor solutions, Chris Sylvan, chief commercial officer and co-founder at Cambridge Aerospace, disclosed that both Skyhammer and Starhammer have blast fragment warheads, with the company’s own developed radar seeker head used in the interceptors for all-weather capabilities.

“It gives us a very different place from a market perspective, because the bulk of capabilities at this price point are focused on visual intercept,” Sylvan explained. “Radar intercept gives us high credibility and assurance in all weather.”

Strong European backing

Sylvan added that the interceptors are currently in the development and testing phase, having progressed from concept to flight testing of prototypes in around a six-week time frame. Testing of features on the interceptors is done on a weekly basis, iterating the system to stay relevant, he explained.

“We’re on the cusp of moving [Skyhammer] into production and we’re engaging with customers across the market to work out the traction and scale of production,” Sylvan confirmed. The plan is to start with a low hundreds production rate and progress to low thousands on a monthly basis, the CCO added.

So far, the company has concluded a Series-A US$100million funding round, attracting attention from European investors including gaining backing from Ukrainian fund D3, putting the company’s total funding to around $135 million.

Interest in the solutions has “gone wild” Sylvan added. “We’ve presented ourselves in a precise way and come at the right time – it’s positioned us really well towards the market,” he said, with Europe and the UK a priority for the company at present.

As well as the low cost of the missile – at around 1-2% of the average price of traditional intercept missiles according to Cambridge Aerospace – the company has leveraged autonomous systems in its engineering process to maintain affordability.

“You need to have mass to deter mass. Doing that, we make interceptors affordable … and that affordability is what we’ve set out to do.”

Shephard’s DSEI 2025 coverage is sponsored by: