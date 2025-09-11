To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • DSEI 2025: Avon Protection Focuses on Integrated Respiratory and Ocular Systems for Defence

11th September 2025 - 14:34 GMT | by Studio

Avon Protection's systems are designed to be fully integrated and work seamlessly together. (Image: Shephard)

At DSEI 2025, Avon Protection outlines its latest developments in integrated headgear and respiratory protection systems designed for military and specialist users.

In this interview, Steve Elwell, president of Avon Protection, explains how user feedback — particularly from the U.S. military during the COVID-19 pandemic — has driven the development of lower-profile solutions for respiratory protection. The discussion covers the challenges of integrating goggles, masks, and helmets in operational environments, and highlights the company's efforts to improve user comfort, compatibility, and overall protection in chemical and biological threat scenarios.

Author

Studio

Shephard Studio works closely with companies and event organisers across the aerospace and defence industry …

