DSEI 2025: Avon Protection Focuses on Integrated Respiratory and Ocular Systems for Defence
In this interview, Steve Elwell, president of Avon Protection, explains how user feedback — particularly from the U.S. military during the COVID-19 pandemic — has driven the development of lower-profile solutions for respiratory protection. The discussion covers the challenges of integrating goggles, masks, and helmets in operational environments, and highlights the company's efforts to improve user comfort, compatibility, and overall protection in chemical and biological threat scenarios.
