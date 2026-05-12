NATO boosts uncrewed usage and shifts on concept of operations based on lessons learned from Ukraine
Thousands of soldiers are taking part in NATO’s Crystal Arrow 2026 and Spring Warrior exercises in Latvia, which will see soldiers train in conventional warfare full-scale defensive operations alongside an evaluation of uncrewed equipment.
Around 2,500 soldiers and 500 pieces of equipment will take part in the Crystal Arrow 2026 exercise and the Spring Warrior exercise will involve more than 2,200 soldiers and around 300 pieces of equipment.
Crystal Arrow includes units from the Latvian Land Forces Mechanised Infantry Brigade, the NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia, the National Guard’s 1st Riga Brigade, 2nd Vidzeme Brigade and 3rd Latgale Brigade. It
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