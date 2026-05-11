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Saab Barracuda update prioritises drone protection on modern battlefield

11th May 2026 - 07:01 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Karlskoga, Sweden

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The poncho system for individual soldiers is a development of a soldier system already in service. (Photo: Saab Barracuda)

Barracuda multispectral camouflage systems have been developed over decades and are designed to conceal a range of infrared and ultraviolet signals as well as reducing detection by radar.

Sweden’s Saab Barracuda has added two new products to its range of camouflage sensor-defeating solutions, specifically targeting a need to provide counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) protection but also to help defeat kinetic effects.

The new CUAS net and personal soldier poncho have been developed from the existing family of Barracuda solutions such as camouflage screen, vehicle, soldier and platform camouflage systems and personal camouflage net.

As well as standard image concealing patterns for a range of environments, Barracuda camouflage also provides signature management through multispectral protection from sensors which detect reflected light, heat radiation and reflected radio frequencies.

Barracuda Poncho

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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