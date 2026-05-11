Saab Barracuda update prioritises drone protection on modern battlefield
Sweden’s Saab Barracuda has added two new products to its range of camouflage sensor-defeating solutions, specifically targeting a need to provide counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) protection but also to help defeat kinetic effects.
The new CUAS net and personal soldier poncho have been developed from the existing family of Barracuda solutions such as camouflage screen, vehicle, soldier and platform camouflage systems and personal camouflage net.
As well as standard image concealing patterns for a range of environments, Barracuda camouflage also provides signature management through multispectral protection from sensors which detect reflected light, heat radiation and reflected radio frequencies.
Barracuda Poncho
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Land Warfare
-
Rheinmetall’s Lynx XM30 to go to “shakedown testing” ahead of its delivery to the US Army
The first Lynx XM30 platforms are in the final stages of construction and integration, to be handed over to the US Army in the coming months. Shephard caught up with Rheinmetall to find out more about the programme's progress.
-
Romania selects Rheinmetall Lynx IFV as local defence manufacturing expands
As part of a multi-billion-dollar vehicle and artillery overhaul, Romania has officially selected the KF41 Lynx IFV to replace its ageing Soviet-based platforms.
-
Saab to begin delivering new missile variant for RBS 70 air defence system in 2027
The Bolide 2 missile has a larger warhead than the original version as well as an aluminium nose cone, which replaces a copper version and allows for more explosive content and fragments.
-
SAHA 2026: MKE sets its sights on the Turkish Army’s self-propelled guns
With multiple artillery platforms on display at SAHA 2026, Turkey’s defence contractors are positioning to replace the country’s older imported platforms.
-
Saab unveils new round to defeat explosive reactive armour
The HEAT 758 has a tandem warhead consisting of an initial charge which neutralises the explosive reactive armour and the main charge which penetrates the primary armour. It is fired from a standard Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon launcher and has been ordered by an undisclosed customer.