Saab Barracuda update prioritises drone protection on modern battlefield

Sweden’s Saab Barracuda has added two new products to its range of camouflage sensor-defeating solutions, specifically targeting a need to provide counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) protection but also to help defeat kinetic effects.

The new CUAS net and personal soldier poncho have been developed from the existing family of Barracuda solutions such as camouflage screen, vehicle, soldier and platform camouflage systems and personal camouflage net.

As well as standard image concealing patterns for a range of environments, Barracuda camouflage also provides signature management through multispectral protection from sensors which detect reflected light, heat radiation and reflected radio frequencies.

Barracuda Poncho