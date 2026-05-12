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SAHA 2026: Is the Turkish Army’s Altay MBT finally ready?

12th May 2026 - 09:37 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in Istanbul, Turkey

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The third Altay to roll of the production line, as displayed at SAHA 2026. (Photo: author)

At SAHA 2026, the Altay was proudly on display. But has the platform finally overcome the problems that have left it repeatedly late?

The centrepiece of SAHA 2026’s outdoor exhibition area was a newly minted Altay main battle tank (MBT); the third to roll off the production line, in fact. As Turkey’s first domestically developed MBT, the Altay is emblematic of wider Turkish defence ambitions.

Despite those ambitions, its development has not been a smooth process. When the first three Altays were unveiled at a special ceremony in October 2025, manufacturer BMC was keen to draw a line under any issues the platforms may have had. This message was again stressed at SAHA.

The Altay’s tortured development, however, may even surpass the highs and

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Dr Peter Magill

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Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

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