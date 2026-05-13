Open menu Search

Team LionStrike fleshes out UK Land Mobility Programme bid

13th May 2026 - 14:55 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

RSS

The latest GM Defense ISV-U in a five-person configuration with a load area at the rear design for rapid reconfiguration. (Photo: Chamois)

At an industry press day this week, Shephard’s Christopher Foss looked more closely at Team LionStrike’s line-up.

One of the most urgent British Army programmes is an effort to replace a large part of the force’s legacy fleet of vehicles which are now well over 25 years old.

This includes the Land Rover (4x4) and Pinzgaurer (6x6) in multiple configurations, which will be replaced by an element of the Land Mobility Programme (LMP) being run by the Defence Equipment and Support organisation at Abbey Wood in Bristol.

A number of industry days have already been held to brief potential suppliers, with Requests for Information (RfI) to be issued. This will be followed by an Invitation to Tender (ITT) with the

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us