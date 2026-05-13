Team LionStrike fleshes out UK Land Mobility Programme bid

One of the most urgent British Army programmes is an effort to replace a large part of the force’s legacy fleet of vehicles which are now well over 25 years old.

This includes the Land Rover (4x4) and Pinzgaurer (6x6) in multiple configurations, which will be replaced by an element of the Land Mobility Programme (LMP) being run by the Defence Equipment and Support organisation at Abbey Wood in Bristol.

A number of industry days have already been held to brief potential suppliers, with Requests for Information (RfI) to be issued. This will be followed by an Invitation to Tender (ITT) with the