SAHA 2026: Armour, artillery and autonomous systems on display

SAHA 2026 saw a variety of platforms, both new and old, on display as the full scale of Turkish capabilities in the land domain was exhibited to the world. Of particular interest was the range of armoured vehicles being shown, with BMC, FNSS and Otokar all presenting their respective suites of vehicles.

The Turkish Army is currently undertaking a large-scale modernisation of its armoured forces through its New Generation Light Armoured Vehicles programme. Divided into wheeled and tracked segments, this programme will see the procurement of several thousand new armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

The wheeled segment of