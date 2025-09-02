DSEI 2025: ARX Robotics unveils combat version of Gereon UGV

ARX Robotics has outlined ongoing changes to its Combat Gereon based on operational experience with the system in Ukraine which initially saw a few robots deployed followed by 30 robots earlier this year and ongoing replenishment.

Combat Gereon is being shown for the first time at DSEI and builds on the existing Gereon platform that was unveiled for the first time during the Unmanned Ground Systems Autonomy Trials (UGV-AT) held in Estonia in June 2023.

The system was developed in partnership with Ukraine’s front line and refined using continuous feedback from Ukrainian users. ARX also worked with Valhalla Turrets to integrate weapons systems and the platform will be shown with Valhalla’s Loki remote-controlled weapon station (RCWS) at DSEI.

Speaking to Shephard ahead of the show, David Roberts, CEO of ARX Robotics UK, said lessons were learned beyond just the experiences of the front line.

“We adopted initial lessons then sent out those robots which were designed, built and assembled in Germany, out into Ukraine,” Roberts said.

“In parallel with that, I think we understood then that the iteration cycle we would have from Germany just wouldn't be sufficient to cut it, given how quickly the environment was developing in Ukraine.

“That was really the cue to set up the Ukrainian entity, [which] is very much engineering heavy, so everything that's to do with assembly modifications, software updates [and] repair, that's done out in Ukraine. That allows us then to get into that higher tempo iterative development.”

The robots the company initially sent out were for casualty evacuation and logistics, but soldiers then began to look to other applications, according to the company. This included a 50-calibre machine gun and a grenade launcher which was done in Ukraine and required greater power and hardware integration but also improved couplings and software.

The Gereon Combat UGV can be fitted with a range of weapons from a 7.62mm gun to a grenade launcher. (Photo: ARX Robotics)

The Combat Gereon has a payload capacity of 500kg, 40km range, 15km/h maximum speed, 72h operating time and 2.5h recharging time. It has a height of 1.1m with antenna, a length of 1.24m without antenna and a width of 1.35m without antenna.

It is fitted with a range of sensors including electro-optics/infrared, thermal camera and laser-rangefinder for day and night operations, and provides 360° multi-spectral perception.

Roberts said: “The integration that we've done with Valhalla is using their Loki turret and that can take a range of different weapon systems.

“At DSEI it will have a [Heckler & Koch] 7.62mm MG5 but it could take a 50 calibre, and the same for the frontline systems and some of the other partners as well – they can take multiple different weapons.

“In terms of our controller, it's done through a Winmate at the moment, which is a bit like a Nintendo Switch in terms of the design. You've got the big visual bits in the middle, and then the controller on either side, so two joysticks with some buttons, and that then connects to an [agnostic] radio system.”

