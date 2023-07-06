Major UGV trial in Estonia evaluates autonomy
Eleven companies and 20 countries took part in a major two-day trial of large UGVs at the Estonian Military Academy in late June, which evaluated point-to-point travel, obstacle avoidance, and autonomous navigation, both on road and in forest scenarios.
Dubbed the Unmanned Ground Systems Autonomy Trials, the event took place on 28-29 June in Läsna, Estonia, and was organised by the academy with the support of other units of the Estonian Defence Forces.
The effort was partially funded by the European Defence Industrial Development Programme integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (IMUGS) project, which Estonian company Milrem Robotics leads.
