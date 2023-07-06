To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Major UGV trial in Estonia evaluates autonomy

6th July 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Milrem THeMIS during trials in late June. (Photo: Milrem)

A two-day trial of large UGVs focused on evaluating autonomous navigation, obstacle avoidance and point-to-point travel in various scenarios.

Eleven companies and 20 countries took part in a major two-day trial of large UGVs at the Estonian Military Academy in late June, which evaluated point-to-point travel, obstacle avoidance, and autonomous navigation, both on road and in forest scenarios.

Dubbed the Unmanned Ground Systems Autonomy Trials, the event took place on 28-29 June in Läsna, Estonia,  and was organised by the academy with the support of other units of the Estonian Defence Forces. 

The effort was partially funded by the European Defence Industrial Development Programme integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (IMUGS) project, which Estonian company Milrem Robotics leads.

