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SpearUAV to deliver 1,000 loitering munitions to extend armoured vehicle capability

4th May 2026 - 10:46 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

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Viper LWS can be integrated into a tracked or wheeled armoured vehicle to provide an integrated surveillance and target recognition and loitering munition capability. (Image: SpearUAV)

The company’s Multi Canister Launcher can deploy its Viper system from multiple military platforms, boosting operational flexibility.

Israeli company SpearUAV has confirmed to Shephard that it is in the process of manufacturing and delivering approximately 1,000 units of its Viper loitering weapon system (LWS) to multiple customers.

According to a spokesperson, Spear has “developed the Viper Multi Canister Launcher (MCL) and its associated encapsulated LWS for deployment by battalion-and-below units to provide them with very rapid reconnaissance and strike capabilities which are driven by Spear’s vision of becoming the organic ‘air force’ of the battalion”.

They added: “In addition to being deployed by the Israel Defense Forces it has also been exported to undisclosed end users.”

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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