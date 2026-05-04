SpearUAV to deliver 1,000 loitering munitions to extend armoured vehicle capability

Israeli company SpearUAV has confirmed to Shephard that it is in the process of manufacturing and delivering approximately 1,000 units of its Viper loitering weapon system (LWS) to multiple customers.

According to a spokesperson, Spear has “developed the Viper Multi Canister Launcher (MCL) and its associated encapsulated LWS for deployment by battalion-and-below units to provide them with very rapid reconnaissance and strike capabilities which are driven by Spear’s vision of becoming the organic ‘air force’ of the battalion”.

They added: “In addition to being deployed by the Israel Defense Forces it has also been exported to undisclosed end users.”

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