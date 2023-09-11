DSEI 2023: ST Engineering shows latest mortar and announces UK partnership

Making its first appearance at DSEI 2023 is the latest ST Engineering 120mm Ground Deployed Advanced Mortar System (GDAMS).

This has been developed as a private venture and the first example uses a standard pick-up, in the rear of which is installed a 120mm smoothbore mortar.

This can be operated by crew of two. Elevation is from +45 to +80 degrees with a traverse of 90 degrees. It takes 25s to deploy and maximum rate of fire is 16 mortar bombs a minute. Alongside this GDAMS can be fitted with its patented blast diffuser.

UK partnership

To align with the British government's Land Industrial Strategy, ST Engineering has also teamed with NP Aerospace of the UK to form a strategic partnership with the aim to develop and deliver equipment and solutions to the national and NATO market.

This agreement would bring a range of tried and tested capabilities to the UK and play a part in supporting existing and future British Army platforms and requirements in other areas.

NP Aerospace already has a major UK footprint as it has the MoD contract for Protected Mobility Engineering and Technical Support (PMETS) covering a wide range of wheeled platforms including the Foxhound, Mastiff, Wolfhound, RODET, Ridgeback, Jackal and Coyote.

According to Chua Jin Kiat, executive VP and head, international business, defence and public security at ST Engineering Land Systems: 'This agreement will be the springboard for our entry into the NATO and European markets where we aim to team with a well-placed local contractor to offer products to help build the local land industrial base.'

David Petheram, managing director of NP Aerospace commented: 'We are proud to collaborate with ST Engineering and support their efforts to modernise armoured vehicles. This strategic partnership represents an excellent opportunity to combine the strength and expertise of both organisations, bringing advanced capability into the UK.

'By working together and sharing IP, we can unlock new possibilities and deliver enhanced solutions for the British Army and UK MoD. This partnership will also enable NP Aerospace to pursue further export initiatives across Europe and NATO, cementing our position as a global provider vehicle and protection solutions.'

Rapid mortar

At DSEI 2023 ST Engineering will also show the latest version of its Super Rapid Advanced Mortar System (SRAMS Mk II) which has all-electric elevation from +48 to +80 degrees and electric traverse of 180 degrees left with manual backup controls. When travelling it is depressed to just +10 degrees so that it can remain under armour for some applications.

Maximum range depends on projectile and charge combination but firing an extended range high explosive (ER HE) 120mm mortar bomb it is 9,000m with other natures including ER Infra-red and ER smoke.

The 120mm SRAMS was first deployed by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) integrated onto the rear of an ST Engineering Bronco tracked articulated all-terrain vehicle (ATV) followed by the Belrex 4x4 Protected Combat Support Vehicle. Second customer was the UAE which has taken delivery of SRAMS integrated into the rear of a Denel RG-31 MRAP 4x4.

