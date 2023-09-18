DSEI 2023: Patria adds remote weapon station to NEMO mortar turret

Patria's NEMO 120mm turreted mortar system has received a defensive upgrade with a Kongsberg R4 remote weapon station (RWS) armed with a .50cal machine gun.

The Patria NEMO 120mm turreted mortar system has been fitted with a Kongsberg R4 RWS armed with a .50cal M2 HB machine gun (MG) gun to provide a close in self-defence capability on the latest Patria Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) 6x6.

The RWS is laid onto the target by the operator using a flat-panel display and associated controls seated in the rear of the CAVS fighting compartment on the left side.

The ARTEC Boxer 8x8 has also been fitted with the NEMO mortar and Patria confirmed that this has been demonstrated in Germany and the UK who have potential requirements for a 120mm system.

Saudi Arabia has taken 36 NEMO mortars fitted to a General Dynamics Land Systems Canada LAV 8x8 but the Finnish government has blocked additional exports.

In other news, Patria has now received a contract for eight new-build NEMO mortar turrets for installation on eight coastal craft ordered by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) from Swede Ship Marine with deliveries expected in 2027-2028.

These will be almost identical to the standard production NEMO mortars but optimised for the naval role where sea air and salt can cause corrosion.

A containerised version of the NEMO turret will be supplied for training purposes as this is a self-contained unit with its own power unit that can be rapidly transported to where it is required.

The UAE Navy has already taken delivery of a batch of coastal craft fitted with the mortar, which have a demonstrated a fire-on-the-move capability.

