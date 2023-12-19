DroneShield unveils new DoD-tested ruggedised tactical controller

Australian company DroneShield has developed an improved version of its C2 system used to operate it vehicle-mounted or static DroneSentry system. The company said worldwide demand for C2 systems was increasing and that the new tablet controller had been trialled by the US Department of Defense (DoD).

DroneSentry-C2 Tactical (DroneSentry-C2T) has been described by its manufacturer ‘as a ruggedised, on-the-edge version of DroneShield’s main DroneSentry-C2 [which] provides operators with real-time C-UAS situational awareness from a single device or network of DroneShield’.

‘[It also operates with] third-party devices, such as the RfPatrol Mk2 body worn drone detector and the DroneSentry-X on-the-move and expeditionary fixed site drone detection and defeat system.’

The C2T can provide satellite map-based display with two-way communication between the user and the distributed network of counter-drone devices, demonstrating drone detections from a network of sensors back to a central point anywhere to a rugged user tablet accompanied by defeat capability.

Angus Bean, CTO at DroneShield, said ‘it allows personnel on the ground to take a more strategic view of the area of operation’.

‘As we are seeing in Ukraine and other places around the world, handheld C-UAS devices enable cost-effective, mass-scale drone detection and defeat capability [and] DroneSentry-C2T enables to network these groups of devices together, without a limitation on size of the amount of devices,’ Bean claimed.

DroneShield has sold systems to the US, Brazil and Australia, with systems also supplied to Ukraine.