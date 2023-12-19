DroneShield unveils new DoD-tested ruggedised tactical controller
Australian company DroneShield has developed an improved version of its C2 system used to operate it vehicle-mounted or static DroneSentry system. The company said worldwide demand for C2 systems was increasing and that the new tablet controller had been trialled by the US Department of Defense (DoD).
DroneSentry-C2 Tactical (DroneSentry-C2T) has been described by its manufacturer ‘as a ruggedised, on-the-edge version of DroneShield’s main DroneSentry-C2 [which] provides operators with real-time C-UAS situational awareness from a single device or network of DroneShield’.
‘[It also operates with] third-party devices, such as the RfPatrol Mk2 body worn drone detector and the DroneSentry-X on-the-move and expeditionary fixed site drone detection and defeat system.’
The C2T can provide satellite map-based display with two-way communication between the user and the distributed network of counter-drone devices, demonstrating drone detections from a network of sensors back to a central point anywhere to a rugged user tablet accompanied by defeat capability.
Angus Bean, CTO at DroneShield, said ‘it allows personnel on the ground to take a more strategic view of the area of operation’.
‘As we are seeing in Ukraine and other places around the world, handheld C-UAS devices enable cost-effective, mass-scale drone detection and defeat capability [and] DroneSentry-C2T enables to network these groups of devices together, without a limitation on size of the amount of devices,’ Bean claimed.
DroneShield has sold systems to the US, Brazil and Australia, with systems also supplied to Ukraine.
More from Land Warfare
-
New Zealand turns to proven UAS to meet rapid procurement for army
New Zealand will refresh its army’s lower-tier UAS capability under contract awards announced in mid-December with deliveries expected to begin next year.
-
Austria may buy 100 more trucks under expanded $329 million truck deal
Austria committed to 1,375 trucks under a framework agreement and has now expanded the agreement to potentially add another 100 trucks.
-
Finland orders third batch of Leopard bridge vehicles
Austria, which has been operating Leopard 2 MMBTs and Leopard 2L tracked bridge laying vehicles, will see the new Leopard 2Ls built on the country’s existing Leopard 2A4 tanks.
-
Poland takes delivery of first Rosomak IFVs with ZSSW30 turret system
The ZSSW-30 is an unmanned turret with a 30mm cannon, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and a launcher for two Spike LR2 air-to-ground missiles.
-
Ukraine receives further weapon support from NATO members and BAE Systems
NATO and other western countries have been throwing support behind Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces, which has continued in the form of further ammunition orders, support for weapons, additional equipment and a new industrial strategy.
-
Panther MBT moves closer to production with $316 million development contract
Rheinmetall unveiled the KF51 Panther at Eurosatory 2022. The MBT will use Leopard 2 components in its bare chassis, but will feature a new turret and the Rheinmetall 130mm L/52 smoothbore gun.