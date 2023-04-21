US military bolsters anti-UAS defences with DroneGun order

Australia's DroneShield has received two separate orders totalling around $2.2 million for a number of its handheld systems, including the recently launched DroneGun Mk4 portable countermeasure.

The orders were received from the DoD and another federal government agency. The full order includes an upfront product purchase and SaaS elements.

DroneShield’s US CEO, Matt McCrann, commented: 'The recent orders for DroneGun Mk4 and our other handheld Counter-UAS solutions validates our commitment to developing products with the end user in mind; intuitive and easily adopted into various missions sets. We’re proud to support these groups and their requirements, and to continue to build the relationship and problem solve with them.'

'As the C-UAS market continues to rapidly grow, fuelled by use of drones in Ukraine and evolution of drone technology in warfare, DroneShield is seeing record demand for its solutions. We are pleased to be working with these leading government customers as they commence to build out their C-UAS capability.'

DroneGun Mk4 uses is a handheld RF effector which can disrupt a UA, causing a vertical controlled landing on the spot, or return it back to the operator or starting point. The RF disruption can also interfere with live video streaming, halting the collection of intelligence by the UAS.