Brazil buys DroneGun Tactical

Australia-based DroneShield has sold an undisclosed number of DroneGun Tactical rifles to the Brazilian government, the company reported on 29 July.

DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik said the company could not comment on which services or agencies will utilise the new weapons, but hephard understands that the Brazilian Army will probably be one of them.

Between 29 June-1 July, the Brazilian Army’s Artillery School organised a symposium on C-UAS defence technologies. Personnel from the army, air force, and navy were present in addition to representatives from companies such as Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Rheinmetall and Brazilian firms ...