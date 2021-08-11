To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

Brazil buys DroneGun Tactical

11th August 2021 - 17:50 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

Brazilian Army personnel have taken a look at DroneGun Tactical. (Photo: Brazilian Army)

Will the Brazilian Army get its hands on a C-UAS gun?

Australia-based DroneShield has sold an undisclosed number of DroneGun Tactical rifles to the Brazilian government, the company reported on 29 July.

DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik said the company could not comment on which services or agencies will utilise the new weapons, but hephard understands that the Brazilian Army will probably be one of them.

Between 29 June-1 July, the Brazilian Army’s Artillery School organised a symposium on C-UAS defence technologies. Personnel from the army, air force, and navy were present in addition to representatives from companies such as Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Rheinmetall and Brazilian firms ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users