Brazil buys DroneGun Tactical

Fuchs 2 operator orders spare parts and material kits
Rheinmetall receives a €250 million order for additional Fuchs 2 kits and spare parts from an undisclosed customer.
Australia-based DroneShield has sold an undisclosed number of DroneGun Tactical rifles to the Brazilian government, the company reported on 29 July.
DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik said the company could not comment on which services or agencies will utilise the new weapons, but hephard understands that the Brazilian Army will probably be one of them.
Between 29 June-1 July, the Brazilian Army’s Artillery School organised a symposium on C-UAS defence technologies. Personnel from the army, air force, and navy were present in addition to representatives from companies such as Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Rheinmetall and Brazilian firms ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Rheinmetall receives a €250 million order for additional Fuchs 2 kits and spare parts from an undisclosed customer.
Contract from US Army calls for Oshkosh Defense-led team to upgrade 83 more Stryker infantry carrier vehicles with an uncrewed 30mm turret.
Spanish Army witnesses demonstrations of Mission Master with Escribano remote weapon station and EO sensor.
German special forces may adopt up to 80 Mammoth modular vehicles from Defenture to meet the requirements of two programmes.
Netline provides another batch of C-Guard RJ vehicular counter-IED jammers for the Spanish Army.
Polish firm WB Group harnesses low-power radios and quasi-satellites in a scalable and adaptive communication system.