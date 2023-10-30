Australia increases Ukraine support and deploys Wedgetail to Germany

The Australian government has committed a further AUD20 million (US$12.7 million) in defence support to Ukraine including de-mining equipment, portable x-ray machines, a 3D metal printer and C-UAS systems.

This new support takes Australia’s overall assistance to Ukraine to approximately $910 million, including the provision of Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles, heavy artillery, critical ammunition and contributions to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

In addition, a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft has been deployed to Germany in support of multinational efforts helping protect a vital gateway of international humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine.

The aircraft has arrived at Ramstein Air Base to begin a six-month deployment under Operation Kudu. Up to 100 Australian Defence Force personnel have been deployed with the aircraft.

The aircraft will not be involved in the conflict in Ukraine, and Australian Defence Force personnel and assets will not enter Ukraine during the deployment. The E-7A Wedgetail will not operate inside Russian, Belarusian or Ukrainian airspace.

More than $10 million of the funding is going to DroneShield for C-UAS equipment with Ukraine having a substantial need for such systems to combat Russian attacks.

DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik said: ‘Russian drone attacks on Ukraine have been a regular occurrence since the start of the war. DroneShield is pleased to be supplying our drone detection and defeat systems to Ukraine under this sovereign aid package.’

DroneShield also announced on 30 October the addition of the long-range RADA RPS-82 radar capabilities to its DroneSentry System. RPS-82 has been designed to provide DroneSentry operators with a significantly enhanced radar detection, classification and tracking range for wide area, multi-mission requirements.