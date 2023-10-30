Australia increases Ukraine support and deploys Wedgetail to Germany
The Australian government has committed a further AUD20 million (US$12.7 million) in defence support to Ukraine including de-mining equipment, portable x-ray machines, a 3D metal printer and C-UAS systems.
This new support takes Australia’s overall assistance to Ukraine to approximately $910 million, including the provision of Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles, heavy artillery, critical ammunition and contributions to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.
In addition, a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft has been deployed to Germany in support of multinational efforts helping protect a vital gateway of international humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine.
Related Articles
Australia promises more armoured vehicles to Ukraine
EOS of Australia to deliver one hundred RWS to Ukraine
The aircraft has arrived at Ramstein Air Base to begin a six-month deployment under Operation Kudu. Up to 100 Australian Defence Force personnel have been deployed with the aircraft.
The aircraft will not be involved in the conflict in Ukraine, and Australian Defence Force personnel and assets will not enter Ukraine during the deployment. The E-7A Wedgetail will not operate inside Russian, Belarusian or Ukrainian airspace.
More than $10 million of the funding is going to DroneShield for C-UAS equipment with Ukraine having a substantial need for such systems to combat Russian attacks.
DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik said: ‘Russian drone attacks on Ukraine have been a regular occurrence since the start of the war. DroneShield is pleased to be supplying our drone detection and defeat systems to Ukraine under this sovereign aid package.’
DroneShield also announced on 30 October the addition of the long-range RADA RPS-82 radar capabilities to its DroneSentry System. RPS-82 has been designed to provide DroneSentry operators with a significantly enhanced radar detection, classification and tracking range for wide area, multi-mission requirements.
More from Air Warfare
-
US to build new B61 gravity bomb variant
The new bomb would be deployable from contemporary aircraft and would replace some B61-7s in the existing nuclear stockpile while maintaining a similar yield.
-
Norway joins the MH-60 Seahawk fraternity
Norway joins five operators of the MH-60 naval helicopter plus Spain, which ordered its first eight MH-60R aircraft earlier this month, and Greece, which is yet to receive its first example.
-
Bombardier delivers seventh Global 6000 for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node programme
BACN aircraft serve as high-altitude communications gateways, relaying or bridging voice and data between air and surface forces, surmounting traditional obstacles such as mountains, rough terrain or distance.
-
NATO nears end of multi-tanker air-to-air refuelling exercise in Canary Islands
The 9th European Air Refuelling Training began on October 16 from Gando Air Base in Gran Canaria, Spain, and has involved air tankers from France, Italy and Spain.
-
France enters talks with Saudi Arabia for potential sale of 54 Rafale fighter jets
Saudi Arabia had officially requested a detailed quote from Dassault for 54 Rafale fighter jets, with a deadline of November 10 for a response. The estimated cost for the deal could rise to nearly US$8 billion.