DroneShield counter-UAS systems to gain enhanced identification capabilities
DroneShield has announced a partnership to integrate Pierce Aerospace's Flight Portal ID/Remote ID technologies into the former company's C-UAS and C2 systems, including DroneSentry-C2.
Integration of these systems will provide enhanced situational awareness to DroneShield end users, giving them UAS identification capabilities that were previously not available. These capabilities will be available to customers in 2023.
'We’ve worked with DroneShield for a few years at private and DOD-sponsored C-UAS integration events,' said Aaron Pierce, CEO of Pierce Aerospace. 'DroneShield has been a consistent advocate for our capabilities, and their technologies offer a great platform for integration.'
Related Articles
MSPO 2022: ZMT showcases Polish-made C-UAS solution
TCI and ECS's new counter-drone system foregrounds ease of use
Droneshield, xReality partner up for counter-drone training at I/ITSEC 2022
Inclusion of Flight Portal ID’s Remote ID data feeds into DroneShield’s DroneSentry-C2 system enables end users to correlate and positively identify UAS, enhancing security operations by providing a holistic air picture with target discrimination.
The combined technology has a range of applications, such as unmanned traffic management and C-UAS solutions continue to merge for a number of user segments, across government, military and private use cases.
More from Land Warfare
-
US Army to receive first AM General JLTVs in Q3 2024
An $8.66 billion follow-on contract has been awarded by the US Army for production of over 20,000 vehicles.
-
Guns aplenty as British Army accelerates plans for new artillery
While no dates have been set in stone for an accelerated Mobile Fires Platform project or an interim capability, plenty of options exist for recapitalisation of British Army artillery.
-
UK upgrades ground refuelling tankers for military aircraft
The LCAR refuelling tankers used by the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and Army Air Corps are being upgraded with new components, allowing a service life extension of 15 years.
-
Norway wants to add long-range fires after Leopard tank buy
In addition to purchasing 54 Leopard 2 A7V MBTs, Norway is now preparing procurement of long-range fires with initial deliveries scheduled for 2026.
-
Advanced Panther tanks could be supplied to Ukraine
The KF51 Panther was unveiled last year at Eurosatory in Paris and sports a 130mm main gun.
-
Poland approved for potential $10 billion HIMARS purchase
Poland plans to field a massive fleet of over 500 rocket artillery systems, including the US HIMARS and South Korean Chunmoo.