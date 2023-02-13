DroneShield counter-UAS systems to gain enhanced identification capabilities

DroneShield has announced a partnership to integrate Pierce Aerospace's Flight Portal ID/Remote ID technologies into the former company's C-UAS and C2 systems, including DroneSentry-C2.

Integration of these systems will provide enhanced situational awareness to DroneShield end users, giving them UAS identification capabilities that were previously not available. These capabilities will be available to customers in 2023.

'We’ve worked with DroneShield for a few years at private and DOD-sponsored C-UAS integration events,' said Aaron Pierce, CEO of Pierce Aerospace. 'DroneShield has been a consistent advocate for our capabilities, and their technologies offer a great platform for integration.'

Inclusion of Flight Portal ID’s Remote ID data feeds into DroneShield’s DroneSentry-C2 system enables end users to correlate and positively identify UAS, enhancing security operations by providing a holistic air picture with target discrimination.

The combined technology has a range of applications, such as unmanned traffic management and C-UAS solutions continue to merge for a number of user segments, across government, military and private use cases.