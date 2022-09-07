MSPO 2022: ZMT showcases Polish-made C-UAS solution
Polish company Mechanical Works Tarnów (ZMT) used MSPO 2022 in Kielce on 6-9 September to display a new C-UAS and anti-cruise missile system with automatic target tracking and acquisition.
The vehicle-mounted system includes a set of sensors integrated with a RADA radar system and EO seeker head.
Integrated sensors allow highly dynamic and precise tracking to defeat air targets, according to ZMT, while a 12.7mm WKLM multi-barrel machine gun is used to ensure high fire coverage of the target to neutralise the threat.
The system uses an exMHR software-defined, multi-mission 4D AESA pulse Doppler radar that can detect small UAVs
