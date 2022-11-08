TCI and ECS's new counter-drone system foregrounds ease of use
TCI International (TCI) and fellow SPX company Enterprise Control Systems (ECS) presented BlackTALON 2, an upgraded version of their counter-uncrewed Aerial System (cUAS) solution, at the Association of Old Crows (AOC) expo in Washington in October.
BlackTALON 2, already on the market, incorporates passive and active radio frequency (RF) detection, RF and electro-optical (EO) tracking, and active RF defeat capabilities. The new version has two variants, first with a single passive RF detector, active radar, EO and RF inhibitors, and integrated command and control (C2) software. The second option adds 'client-specified components or third-party sensors'.
BlackTALON’s RF inhibitor
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Digital Battlespace
-
First Royal Air Force Wedgetail aircraft fitted with MESA surveillance sensor
The first of three Boeing E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft for the Royal Air Force (RAF) has been fitted with its Northrop Grumman MESA main sensor.
-
Ukraine's Radionix seeks Turkish partners for airborne electronic warfare
Ukraine's Radionix, which supplies upgrade packages for Russian-made fast jets and air defence missile systems, used the SAHA event in Istanbul to pursue partnership opportunities with Turkish industry.
-
US Army advances on AI use cases for multi-domain scenarios
By using soldiers’ feedback, the US Army has been progressing with the development of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and solutions to equip its troops and ground vehicles.
-
UK forces to receive enhanced IED protection under multi-year project
British troops, ground vehicles and military bases will receive new digital protection against remote and radio-controlled IEDs under a £45 million contract.