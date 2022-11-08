To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

TCI and ECS's new counter-drone system foregrounds ease of use

8th November 2022 - 20:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

BlackTALON 2 is available in two configurations, one of which can support third-party sensors specified by the customer. (Photo: author)

TCI and Enterprise Control Systems displayed a new version of their BlackTALON counter-uncrewed systems (C-UAS) solution at this year's Association of Old Crows event with an emphasis on ease of use.

TCI International (TCI) and fellow SPX company Enterprise Control Systems (ECS) presented BlackTALON 2, an upgraded version of their counter-uncrewed Aerial System (cUAS) solution, at the Association of Old Crows (AOC) expo in Washington in October.

BlackTALON 2, already on the market, incorporates passive and active radio frequency (RF) detection, RF and electro-optical (EO) tracking, and active RF defeat capabilities. The new version has two variants, first with a single passive RF detector, active radar, EO and RF inhibitors, and integrated command and control (C2) software. The second option adds 'client-specified components or third-party sensors'. 

BlackTALON’s RF inhibitor

