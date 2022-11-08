TCI and ECS's new counter-drone system foregrounds ease of use

BlackTALON 2 is available in two configurations, one of which can support third-party sensors specified by the customer. (Photo: author)

TCI and Enterprise Control Systems displayed a new version of their BlackTALON counter-uncrewed systems (C-UAS) solution at this year's Association of Old Crows event with an emphasis on ease of use.