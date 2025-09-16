To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Denmark shuns US platform as it settles on SAMP/T air defence system

16th September 2025 - 15:51 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

A SAMP/T system firing an Aster missile. (Photo: MBDA)

The acquisition, which is part of the country’s broader defence package worth DKK58 billion (US$9.2 billion), goes against the grain with many other European countries opting for the US’s popular Patriot platform.

The Danish Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed it will procure the French-Italian surface-to-air missile platform/terrain (SAMP/T) as its long-range system choice. The platforms will form part of a total of eight systems to be acquired by the Danish MoD with long and medium range, marking a “significant investment” for the country.

Ground-based air defence was described as an “absolute top priority” for the Danish armed forces in a statement from Danish Minister of Defence Troels Lund Poulsen, as it has played a crucial role in the protection of civilians from air attacks in the war in Ukraine.

