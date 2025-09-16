Denmark shuns US platform as it settles on SAMP/T air defence system
The Danish Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed it will procure the French-Italian surface-to-air missile platform/terrain (SAMP/T) as its long-range system choice. The platforms will form part of a total of eight systems to be acquired by the Danish MoD with long and medium range, marking a “significant investment” for the country.
Ground-based air defence was described as an “absolute top priority” for the Danish armed forces in a statement from Danish Minister of Defence Troels Lund Poulsen, as it has played a crucial role in the protection of civilians from air attacks in the war in Ukraine.
