Northrop–Hermeus deal underscores push to pair startup speed with defence know-how
US defence contractor Northrop Grumman will begin testing how its mission systems perform on a high-speed aircraft in the next few months, following its announced partnership with startup hypersonic aircraft maker Hermeus on 12 November 2026.
Kyle Mimken, programme manager at Northrop Grumman, told Shephard the testing will focus on demonstrating how its mission systems, payload integration and autonomous capabilities can operate effectively on a high-speed aircraft platform.
Northrop Grumman and Hermeus have agreed to work together in an effort to rapidly field a new class of autonomous, high-Mach aircraft. Northrop Grumman will provide integrated mission systems design and development for Hermeus’s next-generation
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Air Warfare
-
Czech Republic UAV focus: moderate market value masks limited supplier opportunities
The Czech Republic’s shift towards smaller uncrewed aerial vehicles has reshaped its procurement priorities, leaving nearly three-quarters of the market unawarded. Yet with this value concentrated in just two programmes, the highest-value opportunities could contain a high level of risk.
-
RAF Protector fleet grows as UK maritime surveillance role takes shape
The RAF’s expanding Protector RG1 fleet could play a growing role in UK maritime surveillance following its first domestic operational sorties, with further aircraft deliveries scheduled through 2027.
-
Leonardo details Proteus’s path to autonomous anti-submarine missions for the Royal Navy
Leonardo’s integration of Shield AI’s Hivemind software could enable its Proteus uncrewed helicopter to conduct independent anti-submarine warfare missions, supporting the Royal Navy’s plans for a future hybrid air wing.
-
Oshkosh and Grid Aero tie-up tests new model for scaling military UAS production
By combining established manufacturing capacity with startup aircraft design, the partnership could offer an alternative approach to scaling military uncrewed aircraft production.