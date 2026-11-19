US defence contractor Northrop Grumman will begin testing how its mission systems perform on a high-speed aircraft in the next few months, following its announced partnership with startup hypersonic aircraft maker Hermeus on 12 November 2026.

Kyle Mimken, programme manager at Northrop Grumman, told Shephard the testing will focus on demonstrating how its mission systems, payload integration and autonomous capabilities can operate effectively on a high-speed aircraft platform.

Northrop Grumman and Hermeus have agreed to work together in an effort to rapidly field a new class of autonomous, high-Mach aircraft. Northrop Grumman will provide integrated mission systems design and development for Hermeus’s next-generation