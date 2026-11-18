The Boxer 8x8 is on order with seven countries, with more than 827 delivered, according to Shephard Defence Insight. It comes in a range of variants including armoured personnel carrier, command, ambulance, armoured engineer vehicle, C2, cargo carrier, battle damage repair vehicle and infantry fighting vehicle (IFV).

The vehicle is manufactured by ARTEC, a consortium of KNDS and Rheinmetall, while Rheinmetall Defence Australia produces the vehicles in Australia and Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land manufactures in the UK. For European customers, procurement is managed through the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR).

Defence Insight also identifies the platform as a candidate for 13 unawarded programmes worth a