As a former US Army officer who led a mechanised infantry platoon in Kuwait, Jonathan Atwood has first-hand experience of how overloaded operators can become with the data and reports they are fed on the battlefield. “It gets cluttered and confusing pretty quickly when you’re on the radio, hearing multiple people provide reports,” said Atwood.

“It’s even worse now with all these systems that are providing all this data. We’ve got to be able to simplify that for the operator, for the warfighter, and reduce the cognitive burden,” he said.

Atwood is the CEO of a company that aims to