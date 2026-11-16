Armed UGVs become a mature reality as battlefield roles expand
Armed uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) have been rapidly adopted as a solution that can fulfil the traditional “dull, dirty, dangerous” role, but the take-up for armed uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) has been slower.
Despite the lack of enthusiasm or successful procurement programmes for the capability, however, industry has shown considerable interest in adding weapons to modular UGVs.
The Russo-Ukrainian War has seen necessity become the mother of invention as Ukrainian engineers have acted quickly to create systems that can operate in the grey zone – a battlespace dominated by uncrewed systems, where manoeuvre and operations are highly dangerous.
The US, meanwhile, has struggled to bring
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