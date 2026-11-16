Greece’s $8.1 billion naval pipeline signals opportunities beyond frigates
Like many nations in Europe, Greece is in a state of rearmament in the face of renewed global tensions. For the Hellenic Navy (HN), this has led to the Greek naval market growing to a value of US$13.52 billion, according to research from Shephard’s Defence Insight, with the unawarded market sitting at $8.1 billion.
Defence Insight has identified 14 upcoming programmes in Greece for which contracts have yet to be awarded, pointing to continued opportunities for naval suppliers to work with the Hellenic Navy and Coast Guard over the next 10 years.
Beyond the HN, Defence Insight has
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