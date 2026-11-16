Transform military training data into actionable insights with Saab’s A3R (video)
Every military training exercise generates large amounts of valuable data, but much of it can go under-used. Saab’s Automated After-Action Review (A3R) is designed to unlock the full potential of this information, delivering rapid and relevant analysis and feedback.
Built on Saab’s Training Data Insights (TDI) platform, A3R uses the company’s established GAMER technology to provide an integrated, end-to-end approach to post-exercise evaluation. By analysing large volumes of information from diverse sources, including unstructured data, the system generates clear, practical insights for after-action review sessions using artificial intelligence.
Designed to support rather than replace human evaluation, A3R helps commanders, instructors and individual soldiers better understand their performance and identify opportunities for improvement. The result is training that is more measurable, efficient and cross-comparable, with operators remaining in full control of the evaluation process.
By streamlining training cycles and generating more meaningful feedback, A3R enables better-informed decision-making and supports continuous improvement, helping armed forces maximise the value of every exercise and strengthen their wider operational readiness.
Find out more about Saab’s A3R.
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