Poland land systems focus: €31 billion spending drive boosts domestic production ambitions

Countries on Europe’s eastern flank have invested heavily in defence as a percentage of GDP, most notably among the three Baltic states, as well as Norway, Denmark and Finland. This is particularly evident in Poland, which has lifted spending from 2% of GDP in 2016 to an estimated 4.8% in 2026.

Alongside the Baltic and Scandinavian countries, Poland sits in the top ten of spending on defence by GDP in NATO, with all the countries spending more than 2.8% on defence.

Poland is expected to spend €21 billion (US$23.39 billion) on its air force over the next decade and €8 billion on naval vessels in the same