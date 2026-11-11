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Poland land systems focus: €31 billion spending drive boosts domestic production ambitions

11th November 2026 - 11:40 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Poland is expected to order 672 K9 SPGs. (Photo: Hanwha Defense)

Poland’s potential €53 billion land procurement pipeline could give it one of Europe’s largest armoured vehicle fleets, with local production, technology transfer and future exports central to the strategy.

Countries on Europe’s eastern flank have invested heavily in defence as a percentage of GDP, most notably among the three Baltic states, as well as Norway, Denmark and Finland. This is particularly evident in Poland, which has lifted spending from 2% of GDP in 2016 to an estimated 4.8% in 2026.

Alongside the Baltic and Scandinavian countries, Poland sits in the top ten of spending on defence by GDP in NATO, with all the countries spending more than 2.8% on defence. 

Poland is expected to spend €21 billion (US$23.39 billion) on its air force over the next decade and €8 billion on naval vessels in the same

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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