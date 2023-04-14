DARPA RACER robotic vehicle programme approaches its second phase
After conducting three experiments in its effort to develop and demonstrate the ability of autonomous platforms to travel at speeds that maintain pace with crewed vehicles in challenging terrains, DARPA’s Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency (RACER) is approaching its second phase.
At this stage, the agency will focus on maturing software stacks and testing autonomy over longer off-road courses while reducing the need for human interventions.
Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson for DARPA stressed the agency is currently reviewing the results of the last RACER trial and will select a participating team or teams for phase 2 in the
More from Land Warfare
-
French Army still not committed to Hornet Air Guardian anti-drone concept
Arquus subsidiary Hornet is still trying to convince French and export customers of the value of the Air Guardian remote weapon station's counter-drone capability.
-
BAE Systems reveals details of next-generation artillery ammunition
BAE Systems expects to carry out demonstration firings this year with its next-generation 155mm artillery rounds and is targeting British Army requirements including the Mobile Fires Platform and Lightweight Fires Platform.
-
Greece adds Spike antitank missiles to arsenal
Greece is the latest NATO member to acquire Spike antitank missiles from Israeli manufacturer Rafael, under a government-to-government agreement.
-
US approves HIMARS sale to Morocco, allowing deep strikes against potential threats
Morocco's ambitions to strengthen border security and the capability to detect and neutralise potential threats could soon come to fruition with a $524 million HIMARS, missile and guided rocket purchase from the US.
-
Switzerland expands 120mm mortar buy to 48 with follow-on order
Switzerland has committed to acquire an addtional batch of 120mm mortar systems based on the General Dynamics European Land Systems Piranha IV 8x8 armoured vehicle
-
Lack of African sales fuels Arquus's struggle over armoured vehicle exports
Armoured vehicle manufacturer Arquus has cited France's changing geopolitical relationship with nations in Africa as a major factor contributing to a decline in its export sales.