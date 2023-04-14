DARPA RACER robotic vehicle programme approaches its second phase

After conducting three experiments in its effort to develop and demonstrate the ability of autonomous platforms to travel at speeds that maintain pace with crewed vehicles in challenging terrains, DARPA’s Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency (RACER) is approaching its second phase.

At this stage, the agency will focus on maturing software stacks and testing autonomy over longer off-road courses while reducing the need for human interventions.

Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson for DARPA stressed the agency is currently reviewing the results of the last RACER trial and will select a participating team or teams for phase 2 in the