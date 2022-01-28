DARPA UGV programme aims to match crewed vehicle speeds

Tyron Runflat doubles production for new order
Tyron Runflat has received a large order for its ATR Carbon system, intended for an unknown vehicle platform.
DARPA is preparing the next steps in its Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency (RACER) off-road UGV programme, with two field experiments planned in the US this year.
The programme is currently in the first phase. DARPA aims to develop and demonstrate, in a realistic environment, the ability of autonomous platforms to travel at equivalent speeds to crewed vehicles.
The first test is scheduled for March at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, to evaluate improvements in terms of speed and human interactions.
Stuart Young, RACER programme manager in the Tactical Technology Office at DARPA, explained to Shephard that researchers
New Russian 6S19 system has a 25% longer range than in-service grenade launchers, says Rostec.
Acquisition by Finland of three Patria 6x6 vehicles for pre-series testing will be followed by a contract for 160 vehicles in 2023.
Croatia will pay $145.3 million for 89 Bradley M2A2 IFVs, with the US donating $51.1 million.
Autonomous systems could meet future 'last-mile' logistics requirements for the British Army, with developments ongoing under Project Theseus.
Jankel is to provide 148 seating sets to RBSL for the Challenger 3 MBT upgrade programme.