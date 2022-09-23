DARPA seeks partners to fill infrared capabilities gap
Aiming to plug a gap in IR capabilities, DARPA in the US is seeking partners for the Optomechanical Thermal Imaging (OpTIm) programme.
The agency is soliciting innovative research proposals in the area, which must be submitted until 1st November.
Proposed research should investigate innovative approaches that enable revolutionary science, devices or systems advances in the domain of thermal imaging and infrared (IR) detection based on optomechanical sensors.
The ultimate objective is to achieve quantum-level performance.
OpTIm will develop novel sensors to enable improved IR detection in terms of sensitivity, spectral control and response time.
These solutions will provide advancements in several defence
