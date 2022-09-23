To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

DARPA seeks partners to fill infrared capabilities gap

23rd September 2022 - 09:34 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

OpTIm is intended to provide advancements in several defence areas including night vision. (Photo: US Army)

DARPA is keen to find partners for the Optomechanical Thermal Imaging (OpTIm) programme. The effort will develop novel IR sensors without the drawbacks of thermal sensors and photodetectors.

Aiming to plug a gap in IR capabilities, DARPA in the US is seeking partners for the Optomechanical Thermal Imaging (OpTIm) programme.

The agency is soliciting innovative research proposals in the area, which must be submitted until 1st November. 

Proposed research should investigate innovative approaches that enable revolutionary science, devices or systems advances in the domain of thermal imaging and infrared (IR) detection based on optomechanical sensors.

The ultimate objective is to achieve quantum-level performance.

OpTIm will develop novel sensors to enable improved IR detection in terms of sensitivity, spectral control and response time.

These solutions will provide advancements in several defence

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us