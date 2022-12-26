Czech Republic receives the first Leopard 2A4

The Czech Republic received the first Leopard 2A4 tank during a ceremony in Přáslavice on 22 December. The vehicle was delivered by the German MoD to replace armoured platforms the Czech Government donated to Ukraine.

Alongside CV90 IFVs, the Leopard 2A4 will equip a heavy brigade which is part of the Czech commitment to NATO.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, Maj Gen Karel Řehka, claimed that the introduction of this MBT will enhance the interoperability with other NATO countries that currently have the Leopard 2A4 in their fleet.

‘Joint efforts, mutual cohesion and decisive action make us strong and resilient,’ Řehka pointed out.

The German MoD announced in May that it would send to the Czech Republic 14 Leopard 2A4 MBTs and an armoured recovery vehicle from its defence industry stocks. The agreement between the countries also included spare parts, ammunition and training on how to operate the tanks.

According to a press release issued by the Czech MoD, the remaining 13 tanks will be delivered by the end of 2023 and the recovery platforms by mid-2024.