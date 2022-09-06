Czech Republic starts talks with Sweden for purchase of CV90s
After announcing the selection of the CV90 IFV to replace its obsolete fleet of BVP-2 (BMP-2), the Czech Republic started negotiating the acquisition of the vehicle with the Swedish government.
A press release issued by the Czech MoD on 2 September noted that the service has handed over the complete technical requirements for the platform, and the Swedish representatives undertook to deliver a complete production plan that will enable the maximum involvement of the Czech industry.
In addition to involving national companies in the production of the CV90, the negotiations will also cover the supply chain and life cycle of the vehicle.
The purchase of this platform is part of the Czech commitment to NATO to build the 7th Mechanised Brigade and enhance the Alliance’s ground capacities in Central Europe.
The Czech MoD announced its intention to procure the CV90 in July after facing several obstacles to progress with its IFV programme.
On 27 August, the Czech Republic also signed an agreement with Slovakia to cooperate in the acquisition and operation of these platforms as Slovaks are also planning to acquire the CV90.
