Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • October land forces roundup: AUSA dominates as list narrows for new British Army vehicle

October land forces roundup: AUSA dominates as list narrows for new British Army vehicle

29th October 2026 - 11:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

Seven bidders have been downselected for the British Army’s Land Rover replacement programme. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

New counter-drone technologies, autonomous launchers and manufacturing modernisation initiatives highlighted emerging opportunities for defence suppliers, while the UK advanced a major military vehicle procurement programme.

News broke on 1 October that the UK government had downselected bidders for the Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) segment of the Land Mobility Programme (LMP), a major move in a programme which has struggled for several years.

The announcement came less than a fortnight before the AUSA Exhibition and Conference in Washington, DC, the largest defence exhibition on the soil of the world’s largest open market for defence equipment. AUSA was dominated by air defence and counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) systems and the unveiling of a number of new platforms and weapons.

Other news saw KNDS Germany unveil a new ordinance

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us