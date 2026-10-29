October land forces roundup: AUSA dominates as list narrows for new British Army vehicle

News broke on 1 October that the UK government had downselected bidders for the Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) segment of the Land Mobility Programme (LMP), a major move in a programme which has struggled for several years.

The announcement came less than a fortnight before the AUSA Exhibition and Conference in Washington, DC, the largest defence exhibition on the soil of the world’s largest open market for defence equipment. AUSA was dominated by air defence and counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) systems and the unveiling of a number of new platforms and weapons.

Other news saw KNDS Germany unveil a new ordinance