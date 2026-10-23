France’s naval modernisation drives opportunities for European defence industry

Like the rest of Western Europe, France is undergoing a period of significant rearmament across all domains of its military. Continued threats from Russia and renewed turbulence in the Middle East are further forcing Europe and NATO to increase expenditure to combat threats and prepare for a potential conflict across the wider European continent.

With the largest naval tradeshow in Europe, Euronaval, taking place in less that two weeks from 3-6 November 2026, the European response in the naval domain to these threats will be on full display for the industry to see.

In France’s draft budget for 2027,