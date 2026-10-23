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France’s naval modernisation drives opportunities for European defence industry

23rd October 2026 - 12:43 GMT | by William Lupton in London, UK

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French President Emmanuel Macron during a speech on 2 March 2026 at Île Longue operational base. (Photo: screenshot from Presidential speech on Elysee.fr)

Ahead of Euronaval 2026, major submarine, frigate and aircraft carrier programmes are driving investment, while future corvette replacements and growing interest in uncrewed vessels offer further opportunities for industry into the 2030s and beyond.

Like the rest of Western Europe, France is undergoing a period of significant rearmament across all domains of its military. Continued threats from Russia and renewed turbulence in the Middle East are further forcing Europe and NATO to increase expenditure to combat threats and prepare for a potential conflict across the wider European continent.

With the largest naval tradeshow in Europe, Euronaval, taking place in less that two weeks from 3-6 November 2026, the European response in the naval domain to these threats will be on full display for the industry to see.

In France’s draft budget for 2027,

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William Lupton

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William Lupton

William is a Naval Analyst at Shephard Group.

William holds an MSc in Defence, Development, …

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