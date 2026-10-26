Coming to America: companies look to tap into US with multi-domestic strategy
BAE Systems went from a UK homebird to straddling the Atlantic decades ago through partnerships and building an industrial base in the US. It now has 43% of its sales in the US and 27% in the UK, turning its historical footprint on its head.
The scale of land equipment opportunities in the US is reflected by the size of potential contracts, greater by many multiples than elsewhere, and the interest from European companies in having a presence in the US which has always had a “Made in America” policy.
Michael Coulter, president and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA),
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