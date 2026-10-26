Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Coming to America: companies look to tap into US with multi-domestic strategy

Coming to America: companies look to tap into US with multi-domestic strategy

26th October 2026 - 10:54 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

RSS

HDUSA displayed its newly christened XM1776 howitzer at AUSA 2026. (Photo: author)

Non-US companies are increasingly looking to establish subsidiary and partnerships to access the potential billions of dollars of vehicle and land systems contracts and there has already been some success.

BAE Systems went from a UK homebird to straddling the Atlantic decades ago through partnerships and building an industrial base in the US. It now has 43% of its sales in the US and 27% in the UK, turning its historical footprint on its head.

The scale of land equipment opportunities in the US is reflected by the size of potential contracts, greater by many multiples than elsewhere, and the interest from European companies in having a presence in the US which has always had a “Made in America” policy.

Michael Coulter, president and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA),

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us