UK eyes lightweight satellite communications for UAVs

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) is seeking information on size, weight and power (SWaP) satellite communications (SATCOM) technology for uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), with the aim of understanding options for providing beyond-line-of-sight (BLoS) connectivity.

The MoD has asked suppliers to submit expressions of interest by 26 October 2026. It stressed that it is gathering information only and that this is not a formal tendering process.

The defence ministry said it is trying to understand the availability, maturity and feasibility of SATCOM to provide BLoS connectivity for UAVs.

It is particularly interested in hearing from suppliers that can provide low-SWaP SATCOM systems.