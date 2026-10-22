AUSA 2026: companies adapt munitions and missiles for greater effect at lower costs
Details of three efforts to enhance weapon capability were revealed at AUSA 2026, with Northrop Grumman outlining its new guided 50mm round, Leonardo DRS unveiling a new adaptor to allow Spike missiles to be fired from Tube-launched, Optically Tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missile launch systems, and Cummings Aerospace discussing recent test-firings and future development of its Hellhound S3 multi-mission effectors.
A key part of Northrop Grumman’s Raid Hunter air defence system is the guided 50mm ammunition developed for Northrop Grumman’s Bushmaster chain gun which forms part of the system. Raid Hunter is designed to provide a counter-uncrewed aerial system
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