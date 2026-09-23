Canada’s new military drone marketplace targets rapid acquisition pipeline
The Canadian government is progressing with its Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace (DDIM) after awarding C$50 million (US$36 million) in contracts this month for thousands of uncrewed systems, with most deliveries scheduled by September 2027. Multiple questions remain unanswered, however, about the DDIM implementation.
Contacted by Shephard, the Department of National Defence (DND) could not provide a timeline for the effort, nor details on when the country’s promised tenfold expansion of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) arsenal of uncrewed systems will be reached.
An official spokesperson for the DND explained that it was still assessing the national services’ needs, with “no target date
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