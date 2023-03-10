Canada accelerates acquisition of anti-tank, C-UAS and air defence capabilities
The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) disclosed on 9 March its plans to accelerate procurement of Portable Anti-X Missile (PAXM), C-UAS and air defence systems.
The purchase of those capabilities will be conducted as urgent operational requirements (UORs) with contracts being awarded by 2024.
Speaking to Shephard, a DND spokesperson could not provide details of the cost of the acquisition, since the three efforts will undergo a competitive procurement process and ‘the release of budgetary details at this early stage would compromise’ it.
The new systems are intended to improve protection of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel deployed
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Spectra to supply comms terminals for NATO rapid reaction corps HQ experimentation
Spectra Group has been contracted to supply its Troposcatter COMET terminals for the UK's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps HQ as part of an experimental C2 programme.
-
Elistair rolls out tethered drone for comms relay missions
The Elistair Orion HL is designed for use as a persistent relay solution to form part of a secured mobile network.
-
NATO countries seek joint acquisition of armoured engineer vehicles
Seven NATO members are interested in common procurement of equipment including armoured engineering and breaching vehicles, autonomous engineering systems and modular mission payloads.