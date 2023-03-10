Canada accelerates acquisition of anti-tank, C-UAS and air defence capabilities

The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) disclosed on 9 March its plans to accelerate procurement of Portable Anti-X Missile (PAXM), C-UAS and air defence systems.

The purchase of those capabilities will be conducted as urgent operational requirements (UORs) with contracts being awarded by 2024.

Speaking to Shephard, a DND spokesperson could not provide details of the cost of the acquisition, since the three efforts will undergo a competitive procurement process and ‘the release of budgetary details at this early stage would compromise’ it.

The new systems are intended to improve protection of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel deployed