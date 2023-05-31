Bundeswehr orders 57 Rheinmetall heavy trucks

The additional unprotected heavy-duty trucks will be delivered this year and next.

The Bundeswehr primarily uses vehicles to transport heavy equipment, such as Leopard 2 MBTs and PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers.

The new order is part of a framework agreement for a total of 137 trucks signed in 2018, under which 80 vehicles have already been delivered.

The HX81’s 680hp engine offers speeds of up to 89km/h. The truck can navigate gradients of up to 60 per cent.

The vehicle's cab can also be swapped out for a protected version.