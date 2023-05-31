Bundeswehr orders 57 Rheinmetall heavy trucks

Taiwan expands its HIMARS order, amidst ongoing indigenous AFV production
Taiwan continues to boost its inventory of artillery, tanks and armoured vehicles, in the face of a rising martial threat from China.
The additional unprotected heavy-duty trucks will be delivered this year and next.
The Bundeswehr primarily uses vehicles to transport heavy equipment, such as Leopard 2 MBTs and PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers.
The new order is part of a framework agreement for a total of 137 trucks signed in 2018, under which 80 vehicles have already been delivered.
India gets ball rolling on truck-mounted howitzers
Germany’s Rheinmetall and Ukraine’s Ukroboronprom forge ties with initial focus on armoured vehicles
Rheinmetall, Elbit test-fire automated howitzer system
The HX81’s 680hp engine offers speeds of up to 89km/h. The truck can navigate gradients of up to 60 per cent.
The vehicle's cab can also be swapped out for a protected version.
Poland is exploring integrating Northrop Grumman's IBCS command and control system with the short-range elements of its multi-layer air defence network as it seeks to accelerate delivery of the capability.
The second test firing in May used a different mobile launcher to the first, as developer Roketsan says the short-range ballistic missile is ready for mass production.
New Zealand has 43 Bushmaster vehicles from Australia on order, comprised of five different variants.
Norway's May 2023 publication Future Acquisitions for the Norwegian Defence Sector 2023-2030 identifies a requirement for additional infantry fighting vehicles, with the BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 being the logical choice.
The Czech government has finalised a $2.2 billion contract to procure 246 CV90 Mk IV infantry fighting vehicles from BAE Systems Hägglunds.