To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Bundeswehr orders 57 Rheinmetall heavy trucks

31st May 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The new order is part of a framework contract signed in 2018. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

The German Bundeswehr has ordered 57 HX81 trucks worth over €50 million from Rheinmetall.

The additional unprotected heavy-duty trucks will be delivered this year and next.

The Bundeswehr primarily uses vehicles to transport heavy equipment, such as Leopard 2 MBTs and PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers.

The new order is part of a framework agreement for a total of 137 trucks signed in 2018, under which 80 vehicles have already been delivered.

Related Articles

India gets ball rolling on truck-mounted howitzers

Germany’s Rheinmetall and Ukraine’s Ukroboronprom forge ties with initial focus on armoured vehicles

Rheinmetall, Elbit test-fire automated howitzer system

The HX81’s 680hp engine offers speeds of up to 89km/h. The truck can navigate gradients of up to 60 per cent.

The vehicle's cab can also be swapped out for a protected version.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us