Germany’s Rheinmetall and Ukraine’s Ukroboronprom forge ties with initial focus on armoured vehicles

The duo will work step by step towards creating joint defence technology capabilities based in Ukraine.

The agreement will see Ukraine benefit from technology transfers, the creation of additional capabilities in the country and deliveries of equipment in the short term from Germany.

A joint venture is expected to be operational from mid-July of this year.

Rheinmetall chief executive Armin Papperger said meeting Ukraine’s urgent needs as quickly as possible was of ‘central importance’ to the German defence company.

Maintenance and repair of vehicles transferred to Ukraine under the German ‘Ringtausch’ equipment exchange and direct supplies to Ukraine is a first step for the effort.

Later, the two companies plan to produce Rheinmetall products in Ukraine jointly.

Papperger had previously discussed the possibility of building KF51 Panther main battle tanks in Ukraine.