Germany’s Rheinmetall and Ukraine’s Ukroboronprom forge ties with initial focus on armoured vehicles
The duo will work step by step towards creating joint defence technology capabilities based in Ukraine.
The agreement will see Ukraine benefit from technology transfers, the creation of additional capabilities in the country and deliveries of equipment in the short term from Germany.
A joint venture is expected to be operational from mid-July of this year.
Related Articles
Ukroboronprom’s new radar station has passed state tests
Advanced Panther tanks could be supplied to Ukraine
How Ukraine's UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles can disrupt Russian forces
Rheinmetall chief executive Armin Papperger said meeting Ukraine’s urgent needs as quickly as possible was of ‘central importance’ to the German defence company.
Maintenance and repair of vehicles transferred to Ukraine under the German ‘Ringtausch’ equipment exchange and direct supplies to Ukraine is a first step for the effort.
Later, the two companies plan to produce Rheinmetall products in Ukraine jointly.
Papperger had previously discussed the possibility of building KF51 Panther main battle tanks in Ukraine.
More from Land Warfare
-
EOS unveils Slinger C-UAS weapon system
EOS in Australia has come up with a dedicated C-UAS weapon that can be mounted on light 4x4 vehicles.
-
Rheinmetall nets multi-million-euro ammunition order
Rheinmetall has won a contract to supply a European customer with artillery ammunition.
-
SOF Week 2023: USSOCOM will test electric motorcycles
US Special Operations Command’s next Technical Experimentation event will evaluate Ryvid’s electric motorcycles.
-
SOF Week 2023: US Marines will test Rheinmetall Mission Master SP UGV
USMC has witnessed demonstrations of the system and will conduct trials with the vehicle this summer.