India gets ball rolling on truck-mounted howitzers
On 9 February India’s Defence Acquisition Council approved an acceptance of necessity for 155mm L/52 Mounted Gun Systems (MGS). These are essentially truck-mounted howitzers destined for the Indian Army.
The weapons will be obtained under the Buy (Indian) category of the country’s procurement regulations.
The selected MGS will weigh no more than 30t, and it must be capable of firing a 155mm shell to at least a distance of 38km. The system will have a 20-year service life, and each gun barrel needs to be able to fire the equivalent of 1,500 full charges.
The army first kicked off an
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
IDEX 2023: Smartshooter weapon station adds less-lethal option
The Smash Hopper remote weapon station can be mounted on ground vehicles or fixed mounts.
-
Norway details Leopard 2 donation to Ukraine
Norway is among several European countries donating Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
-
US Army to receive first AM General JLTVs in Q3 2024
An $8.66 billion follow-on contract has been awarded by the US Army for production of over 20,000 vehicles.
-
DroneShield counter-UAS systems to gain enhanced identification capabilities
Integration of Pierce Aerospace's Flight Portal ID suite will give DroneShield end-users previously unavailable UAS identification capabilities and better situational awareness.
-
UK upgrades ground refuelling tankers for military aircraft
The LCAR refuelling tankers used by the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and Army Air Corps are being upgraded with new components, allowing a service life extension of 15 years.