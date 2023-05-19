To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall, Elbit test-fire automated howitzer system

19th May 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Rheinmetall and Elbit have conducted a live-fire demonstration of an automated 155mm L52 self-propelled howitzer based on an HX 10x10 truck chassis. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall and Elbit have test-fired a new 155mm wheeled howitzer system aimed primarily at fulfilling Germany's Future System, Indirect Fire, Medium-Range (ZukSysIndF) requirement.

Rheinmetall and Elbit Systems have conducted a live-fire demonstration of an automated 155mm L52 wheeled self-propelled howitzer, the companies announced this week. 

The demonstration took place in early March at the Shivta range in southern Israel, attended by officials from Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands and the UK.

Rheinmetall and Elbit signed a cooperation agreement in 2022 to develop, manufacture and market an automated wheeled self-propelled howitzer system.

Led by Rheinmetall Landsysteme the team will compete for Germany’s Future System, Indirect Fire, Medium-Range (ZukSysIndF) programme, with the UK’s Mobile Fires Platform effort also a focus. 

Additional potential customers, such as Hungary, have also expressed interest.

By leveraging wheeled self-propelled howitzer procurements that Elbit has worked on for Israel and other customers, a technically mature system is available, enabling integration of a Rheinmetall main gun into the unmanned turret. 

According to the companies, this integration is currently in an advanced phase of the verification process.

Rheinmetall is carrying out modifications to customise the system to meet European operational requirements and Germany's regulatory approval process. 

In addition to the 155mm L52 gun, Rheinmetall is supplying the HX 10x10 tactical truck platform with protected cabin, and electronic components for the fire control unit and sensor suite.

The howitzer system is also designed to integrate the L60 gun in the future. This has a larger chamber and longer 60cal barrel, and will be able to attain ranges of up to 83km.

