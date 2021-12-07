WFEL awards GuS Periscopes contract under Boxer programme

Thales launches XTRAIM sight
The XTRAIM weapon sight features day/night decamouflage capabilities that previously could only be achieved by using several separate pieces of equipment.
WFEL and Cwmbran-based company GuS Periscopes have signed a contract for periscopes and windows for the UK Boxer MIV programme.
Announced on 7 December, the agreement will run for 10 years.
According to a press release from WFEL, the systems from GuS were chosen for this programme because of their mission-proven safety, durability and quality. The components will be incorporated into both the Boxer Drive Module chassis and the Mission Modules.
Although the total amount of the deal was not disclosed, WFEL’s press release claimed that it is a multi-million pounds contract.
The company has begun production of the Boxer in the UK at its Stockport facility in July this year. In order to ensure a national supply chain for the programme, WFEL has been signing agreements with other British companies.
Boxer is a highly mobile wheeled armoured combat vehicle that combines long-distance road deployment with all-terrain mobility.
Its common base platform, with its interchangeable Mission Modules, can cover a range of capabilities, from infantry personnel transportation around the battlefield to highly equipped mobile medical facilities.
The vehicle is in service with Germany, Lithuania and The Netherlands. In 2019, the UK awarded a £2.8 billion (US$3.6 billion) contract to the ARTEC consortium for 523 production-standard Boxers.
