British Army orders 100 more Boxer armoured vehicles

Climate-altered battlefield will reshape procurement processes (Opinion)
Although climate change has been a global concern in the last decades, recently it became a pressing issue for the military and defence domains.
The British government have signed a contract extension with ARTEC, a consortium of Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, to supply the British Army with an additional 100 Boxer 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicles.
The Boxer vehicles to be delivered include the three previously ordered variants of the Boxer; the infantry carrier, the command vehicle and the field ambulance.
Other Boxer variants include; armoured engineer vehicles, cargo/C2 vehicles, battle damage repair vehicles, driver training vehicles and several IFV variants.
By issuing this extension, the British government is exercising an option contained in the 2019 procurement contract, which includes 523 Boxer wheeled armoured vehicles in several variants.
Series production is currently underway in Germany, after which the bulk of Boxer production will take place in Britain.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the first Boxers are planned to enter service with the British Army in 2023, which is also the IOC date for the service’s new strike brigade concept in which the Boxer will be a key component.
Lithuania is interested in 155mm self-propelled howitzers and IFVs in addition to military engineering and demining vehicles.
A variant of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle with a C4/UAS payload could help US Marines to observe their surroundings, collect and integrate information, and sense new targets over the horizon.
The UGV hit a 4x4 vehicle located 4 km away from the firing point during a live-fire exercise at the Trängslet base in Sweden.
A lack of modern equipment makes the Russian supply system less effective, strains resources and restricts offensive capabilities — but the invading forces in Ukraine may still be able to adapt.
FMS deal worth $95 million will see Raytheon oversee training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the Patriot air defence system in Taiwan.