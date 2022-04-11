British Army orders 100 more Boxer armoured vehicles

The British government have signed a contract extension with ARTEC, a consortium of Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, to supply the British Army with an additional 100 Boxer 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicles.

The Boxer vehicles to be delivered include the three previously ordered variants of the Boxer; the infantry carrier, the command vehicle and the field ambulance.

Other Boxer variants include; armoured engineer vehicles, cargo/C2 vehicles, battle damage repair vehicles, driver training vehicles and several IFV variants.

By issuing this extension, the British government is exercising an option contained in the 2019 procurement contract, which includes 523 Boxer wheeled armoured vehicles in several variants.

Series production is currently underway in Germany, after which the bulk of Boxer production will take place in Britain.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the first Boxers are planned to enter service with the British Army in 2023, which is also the IOC date for the service’s new strike brigade concept in which the Boxer will be a key component.