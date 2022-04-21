Challenger 3 upgrade includes three phases but ammo requirements remain unclear

Compact solution addresses SWaP issue for counter-drone missions
A new high-power microwave system for C-UAS missions has already been tested in the US against a range of UAS targets.
RBSL (a JV between Rheinmetall and BAE Systems Land) has confirmed that the British Army’s Challenger 3 MBT Life Extension Programme (LEP) will comprise three phases with an expected in-service date of 2027.
The first phase, now underway, covers the building of six pre-series Challenger 3 MBTs at the RBSL facility in Telford.
This will be followed by Phase 2 LRIP of a further 18 units, with Phase 3 being full-rate production of 203 tanks.
The end result will be sufficient to equip two regiments of the Royal Armoured Corps (RAC) plus vehicles for training and reserve.
There
New Zealand has been looking to sell off surplus-to-requirement NZLAVs for some time, even more so as it awaits its first Bushmasters later this year.
Putin's invasion of Ukraine seems not yet to have affected the delivery of S-400 systems to India.
Read the latest edition of Land Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
Ukrainian short-range air defence capabilities are bolstered by Mistral SAM missiles donated by Norway.
After 27 months of tests and evaluations, the US Army has chosen the XM250 light machine gun and XM5 rifle as two of its Next Generation Squad Weapons.