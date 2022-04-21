Challenger 3 upgrade includes three phases but ammo requirements remain unclear

RBSL (a JV between Rheinmetall and BAE Systems Land) has confirmed that the British Army’s Challenger 3 MBT Life Extension Programme (LEP) will comprise three phases with an expected in-service date of 2027.

The first phase, now underway, covers the building of six pre-series Challenger 3 MBTs at the RBSL facility in Telford.

This will be followed by Phase 2 LRIP of a further 18 units, with Phase 3 being full-rate production of 203 tanks.

The end result will be sufficient to equip two regiments of the Royal Armoured Corps (RAC) plus vehicles for training and reserve.

